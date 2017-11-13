REVEALED: Best and worst GP surgeries in Luton as rated by you

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in Luton and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in the Luton area, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others. It shows the Ashcroft Practice top the list for the second year, while Kingsway health Centre once again came out in last place.

1. The Ashcroft Practice - 49 Ashcroft Road, Stopsley, Luton - 92.7%

2. Dr S Mehmood’s Surgery – 5 Neville Road, Luton - 86%

3. Oakley Surgery - Addington Way, Off Oakley Road, Luton - 85.9%

4. Injeeli Consultancy Limited – 10 Tenth Avenue , Luton - 83.1%

5. Town Centre GP Surgery - 14-16 Chapel Street, Luton - 82.8%

6. Sundon Park Health Centre - 10 Tenth Avenue, Luton - 80.7%

7. Kingfisher Practice Churchfield Medical Centre - 322 Crawley Green Road, Luton - 78.4%

8. Barton Hills Medical Group - Whitehorse Vale, Barton Hills, Luton - 77.4%

9. Dr SP Hughes and Partners The Health Centre - Gooseberry Hill, Luton - 75.5%

10. Dr DV Shah’s Practice - Pastures Way, Lewsey Farm, Luton - 74.7%

11. Larkside Practice - Churchfield Medical Centre, 322 Crawley Green Road - 74.3%

12. Bell House Medical Centre - 163 Dunstable Road, Luton - 73.8%

13. Dr JK Marsden’s Practice - 30 Woodland Avenue, Luton - 73.7%

14. Medici Medical Centre - 3 Windsor Street, Luton - 70.3%

15. Gardenia & Marsh Farm Practice - 2a Gardenia Avenue, Luton - 67.4%

16. Dr Talbot’s Surgery - The Purley Centre, Luton - 67.4%

17. Leagrave Surgery -37A Linden Road, Luton - 66.6%

18. Britannia House Surgery - Unit 14, Britannia Estate, Leagrave Road, Luton - 66.4%

19. Dr Mirza & Partners Britannia House Surgery - Unit 14, Britannia Estates, Leagrave Road, Luton - 66.4%

20. Bute House Medical Centre - Grove Road, Luton - 65.1%

21. Dr R Khanchandani’s Practice - 9 Blenheim Crescent, Luton - 63.2%

22. Dr Khanchandani - 10 Wetherne Link, Hockwell Ring, Luton - 63.2%

23. Wheatfield Surgery - 60 Wheatfield Road, Lewsey Farm. Luton - 63.1%

24. Medina Medical Centre - 3 Medina Road, Luton - 62.8%

25. Stopsley Village Practice – 26 Ashcroft Road, Stopsley, Luton - 61.5%

26. Wenlock Surgery - 40 Wenlock Street, Luton - 58.6%

27. Dr K Prasad’s Practice - 49 Westbourne Road, Luton - 58.4%

28. Castle Street Surgery - 39 Castle Street, Luton - 57.9%

29. Liverpool Road Health Centre - 9 Mersey Place, Liverpool Roa - 56.3%

30. Whipperley Medical Centre - Farley Hill, 131 Whipperley Ring - 56.3%

31. Dr Ashraf Zaman - 2a Malzeard Road, Luton - 53.2%

32. Lister House Surgery - 473-475 Dunstable Road, Luton - 52.9%

33. Bramingham Park Medical Centre - Lucas Gardens, Barton Hills, Luton - 47.1%

34. Kingsway Health Centre - 385 Dunstable Road, Luton - 21.7%