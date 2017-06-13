REVIEW: Jumping for joy at Orbital Trampoline Park

When my children heard a new £1.8m trampoline centre had opened in Luton, they literally jumped at the chance to give it a try.

After telling them how Orbital at 41,000sq ft is one of the largest trampoline parks in the UK, they certainly had a spring in their step as they went in the front door of the former LPC building in Luton’s Chaul End Lane.

Orbital Trampoline Park, Luton

Creating 65 jobs, Orbital is the first trampoline park to be opened under new regulatory guidelines from the British Standards Institute – but with Jump Arena in Luton nearby and Bounce MK a short drive up the M1 how does it compare?

In short, very favourably due to the sheer variety of activities on offer.

As fans of Ninja Warrior TV show, my offspring made a beeline for the obstacle course and were soon taking on the various challenges. Alongside that there was the jousting – hilarious fun to see who could knock the other off the beam first.

Next up was the rock climb where you can hit a button to start a timer and see how long it takes you to clamber across the wall to the stop pad.

Then there was the Hi Dive where those brave enough can throw themselves off a ledge into foam shapes below, plus dodgeball, basketball, performance trampolines, and of course scores of regular trampolines where you can happily bounce away on one or leap on to a vacant adjacent one.

Finally, there was the showpiece item of equipment, the Wipeout-style Meltdown challenge where you stand on a pad and jump or duck to avoid two spinning inflatable arms which get progressively faster until just one competitor remains standing.

It was exhausting simply watching all this fun taking place so after a while I took refuge in the café which has a bird’s eye view of the action.

Offering birthday parties, “WhipperSnappers” sessions for the under 5s, After Dark sessions with a DJ, and Fitness Sessions with trained instructors, they really have thought of everything and it deserves to be a success.

Take the kids along, or even have a go yourself – either way you’ll be jumping for joy!

http://www.orbitaltrampolinepark.co.uk

https://www.facebook.com/theorbitalpark