Revoluton Arts brings Colour of Light to Luton

Revoluton Arts will bring Compagnie Off’s electro parade, Colour of Light, to Luton on Saturday, August 12.

The team is working in partnership with Luton Culture to bring the free outdoor show to Market Hill in Luton from 8.15pm.

Visitors can expect to see huge coloured wheels (up to 12 metres in diameter), dancers, lightening and pyrotechnics.

Compagnie Off have toured the world with this work and will be bringing a specially adapted version of the show to Luton, which has new scenes, music composed for it by Shri Shrium (of Drum and Bass act Badmarsh and Shri) and over 50 Luton based performers.

Karen Perkins, director of arts and museums for Luton Culture, said: “If you liked last year’s Clash of Drums in Wardown Park, you’re in for another treat with Colour of Light.

“It’s the first time Luton Culture and Revoluton has brought anything like this to Luton and we can’t wait to introduce this stunning show, which is free for everyone to enjoy.”

People can expect powerful sound, bright lights, saturated colours and explosions.

Councillor Rachel Hopkins said: “Luton is already undergoing an exciting period of transformation as part of the Luton Investment Framework, so we are delighted to support the Colour of Light.

“This event will be extremely exciting for families across Luton and we’re sure it will attract large numbers of visitors to the town.

“Colour of Light is one of a number of events to be held in the town that supports our recently produced ten-year Strategic Vision for Arts, Culture and Creative Industries.

“Cultural events form a key part of the ambition to achieve City of Culture status in 2025, along with celebrating the town’s creative talent and providing local people with quality arts and cultural activities.”