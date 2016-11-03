RSPCA urge caution during firework celebrations

The RSPCA is preparing for another busy fireworks season by issuing advice for pet owners and those planning displays.

As Diwali, Bonfire Night, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year are celebrated, Luton residents can help both wild animals and pets stay safe.

Organisers should ensure there are no farm animals close by or wildlife in the area, and bonfire heaps should be checked for animal nests.

RSPCA welfare expert Lisa Richards said: “Make sure dogs and cats are kept indoors when fireworks are likely to go off. Try to mask the noise of the fireworks by turning on the TV or music, and provide pets with a safe place to hide.

“Small animals that live outside should have lots of extra bedding so they can burrow and some of their enclosure could be covered by a blanket for extra insulation and sound-proofing.”

Animals can be also be victims of cruelty during firework season.

Contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 to report animals in distress.