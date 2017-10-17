Sadler Hair and Beauty are offering ex-Monarch staff a half price hair cut for any upcoming job interviews they may have.

The owner of the salon on Stuart Street, Luton, wanted to help those who were affected by the airlines collapse. Monarch Airlines, based at Luton airport, went into administration on Monday, October 2, and 1,858 employees were made redundant.

Stuart Sadler, salon owner, said: “We want to try to help if we can, knowing there will be people who want a trim to give them confidence for upcoming interviews.”

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/sadlerhairandbeauty/posts/1183610918406733.