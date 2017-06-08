Safety advice as people conned by beggar

Bedfordshire Police are issuing important safety advice following reports of people being conned by a beggar.

A number of incidents in the area of Luton and Dunstable have been reported to the police, involving a man approaching people asking for three pounds.

It is believed that the man approached people asking for money claiming various hardships, claiming the money is to help pay for petrol or to fix a puncture.

The man is described as white, slim build and is thought to be driving a charcoal grey coloured BMW.

Bedfordshire Police would urge all residents and visitors to the area to remain vigilant to any suspicious activity and report anyone behaving in a way that makes them feel threatened or uncomfortable.

Anyone with information about this type of crime is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.