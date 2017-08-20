Scheme helps 10 find permanent employment

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has offered 10 young people including one from Houghton Regis and another from Sandy, new roles with Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern, after they graduated from a work experience scheme the rail operator runs with The Prince’s Trust.

The 10, who have struggled to remain in consistent employment, have graduated from a four-week course – The Prince’s Trust ‘Get into Railways’ programme – and will start in their new roles across the GTR network in the coming weeks.

Jack Field, 20, from Houghton Regis, will be joining Great Northern. He said: “I enjoyed going into a workplace that made me feel at home. It was great working at GTR, it really felt like I was part of the family.”

Danny Ryder from Sandy is also joining Great Northern.

The Prince’s Trust and GTR graduates celebrated their success at an awards ceremony with friends and family, before starting their roles.