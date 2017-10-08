School’s coffee morning has extra poignancy

Pupils and staff at a Luton school have taken part in a fundraising coffee morning.

Lealands High School joined the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

A cake sale was organised by students, with the help of catering teacher, Miss Amanda Selby and community development manager, Mr Philip Payne.

Students, staff and parents baked a huge variety of cakes and cupcakes. As always, the generosity was overwhelming and the cake sale was continued over lunch time.

The school raised an impressive £500 for the charity.

Headteacher Mr John Burridge said: “A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this wonderful cause. To raise such a huge amount in one day reflects how amazing our students are and how they really care about others.”

The Macmillan cake sale has become an annual tradition at Lealands High School. This year was extra poignant, with the school remembering receptionist Mrs Profeta and art teacher Mrs Kellett, who passed away earlier this year.