School’s play a roaring success

Children at a Dunstable primary school have been in the spotlight with a spectacular production of Disney’s classic stage hit The Lion King.

From the leaping antelope to the fierce lion, 100 children from the Vale Academy on Wilbury Drive wowed more than 450 parents, family and friends who came along to watch their production, which ran for a week.

Miss Stone, the show’s Director said: “Every single pupil that took part put their absolute everything into making this Vale Academy’s best show yet!

From their hard work, commitment and dedication in all rehearsals, right through to the energy and cheesy grins on stage - each and every child who participated should be super proud of themselves.”

‘Older Simba’ was played by 10 year old Jessica Hudson, and she said: “My experience with The Lion King was amazing! I really enjoyed taking part but I am really sad that it is now over. I am so proud of it and I wish we could do it all over again. It is definitely the best show our school has done so far, even the rehearsals were so much fun and really exciting.”

‘Rafiki’ was played by 10 year old Ryan Urbanowicz, who said: “The Lion King was so exciting and I could not wait until the show. The costumes were awesome, the rehearsals were so much fun and I am really proud of myself for learning all of my lines, songs and dance moves. It was cool adding loads of new awesome ideas and I wish we could do it again!”

Everyone at The Vale learnt a great deal from the production, not least the importance of remembering ‘HAKUNA MATATA’ which means ‘no worries’!