Search is on for LLA’s next official charity partner

London Luton Airport (LLA) is inviting submissions from local charities to become its official charity partner.

The application process is now open and the successful organisation will be supported by the airport for the duration of 2018 and 2019.

LLA is open to working with all charities that are aligned with the airport’s Community Engagement Strategy (CES), which focuses on three core areas: protecting the environment, building sustainable communities and contributing to economic growth.

Chika Austin, Community Relations Executive at LLA, said: “We’re looking for a proactive and engaged charity partner as we build upon our previous fundraising success. It’s not just our passengers who benefit from the airport’s growth, but also the local community, and we’re excited to hear about all the great work undertaken by the region’s organisations that we can support during 2018 and 2019.”

LLA’s current partnership with Keech Hospice Care has raised over £80,000 during the last 18 months - smashing the £50,000 target for the two-year partnership. Keech received the support of more than 12,000 people in last year’s public vote to decide LLA’s charity partner, including jazz-pop singer and songwriter Jamie Cullum, McBusted’s Harry Judd, golfer Ian Poulter and chef Marco Pierre White. Since then, fundraising activities led by the airport have included its first “runway run” and a sponsored bike ride from LLA to Amsterdam.

The official charity partnership is just one way in which LLA supports the local community. The LLA Community Trust Fund provides donations to local organisations and community groups throughout the Three Counties, with almost £250,000 distributed in the past two years. LLA’s ‘Get Into Airports’ programme, run in partnership with The Prince’s Trust to offer training and work experience, has also helped over 153 local young people into employment in and around the airport and its supply chain since it began in 2011.

Applications and criteria can be downloaded from LLA’s community website. www.london-luton.co.uk/charitypartnership. The closing date for applications is Monday 31st July and they should be sent in confidence by email or post to: communityupdate@ltn.areo or Community Update, London Luton Airport, Navigation House, Airport Way, Luton, Beds, LU2 9LY.

More details of how LLA works to support the local community can be found here: www.london-luton.co.uk/corporate/community