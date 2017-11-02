Serious collision on the M1 southbound

Emergency services responded to a crash on the M1 southbound this morning between junctions 10 and 11.

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “At 9.02am we received a call from both police and ambulance to road traffic collision southbound on the M1 between junctions 11 and 10.

“We mobilised four fire appliances, two from Luton, one from Stopsley and Dunstable and our Special Rescue Unit from Stopsley.

“There were no fatalities. One light goods vehicle and a car involved in the collision, with one person conveyed to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The fire service made the vehicles safe.”

It is understood the road has now fully reopened.