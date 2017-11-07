Luton Borough Council will be commemorating Remembrance Sunday with the Royal British Legion, to honour those who gave their lives in past and present conflicts.

The Service of Remembrance will take place on Sunday, November 12, from 10.57am at the War Memorial in George Street, outside the Town Hall.

A number of organisations will parade from Park Street West to the war memorial where the two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11am.

The silence will start and by the sounding of the’Last Poet’ and ‘Reveille’ by Alan Norman from the Salvation Army.

This will be followed by an Exhortation and the recital of the Kohima Epitaph by Don Woodcroft.

HM Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and the Mayor of Luton will lay the first wreaths, followed by representatives of local ex-service and uniformed organisations in memory of those who lost their lives.

Hymns and prayers will then be read out and the parade will process around the war memorial and back to Park Street West.