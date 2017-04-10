Shakespeare date for Luton Mayor

Luton mayor Cllr Tahir Khan will be guest of honour at a Luton Poetry Society event celebrating the birth of the Bard, William Shakespeare.

It will take place at Luton Central Library at 2pm on Saturday, April 29.

Luton’s own poet laureate, Mary Emeji, who founded the Society, met Cllr Khan last summer whem she launched her book My Friend The Sun.

She said: “It was a huge delight to host him then and I look forward to welcoming our lovely mayor to help us celebrate Shakespeare’s birthday.”

She added: “There will be an open mic opportunity for local poets to perform their favourite Shakespeare poems and sonnets.

“Anyone who loves to write, read or listen to poetry is welcome to join us.” The Society meets on the last Saturday of each month.

> More information at http://www.lutonpoetrysociety.com/