Shoppers help local charities

Shoppers have helped The Mall Luton raise over £60,000 for charities during a successful year of fundraising.

As part of the Mall Cares initiative, The Mall has worked to support the community and local charities, including raising nearly £17,000 for its charity of the year, the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Members of staff from The Mall took part in the Only The Brave Mud Run

Twelve members of staff raised £3,700 when they took on 20 obstacles across five miles when they completed the Only The Brave Mud Run in March,

In June, youngsters learnt life saving skills from the EAAA when they spent the night at The Mall’s Giant Sleepover, raising £2,000.

General manager Roy Greening cycled 240 miles to Somme, raising £2,600 and three members of staff raised £761 at the Love Luton Half Marathon. The Mall also raised money for the charities at student and Hallowe’en events, Begfest and a charity Christmas Wrap.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall, said: “Supporting local charities and the community through our Mall Cares programme is very important to us and we’re proud to have raised over £60,000 that we can give back to such worthwhile causes.”

Roy Greening

The Mall has announced that its charity of the year will remain as the East Anglian Air Ambulance for 2017.

Kay Matter, fundraising manager for EAAA Bedfordshire, said: “We love working with the team at The Mall Luton and really appreciate their support.

“They are always full of fantastic ideas that together we see through to fruition with great success.”

The Mall raised nearly £18,500 for the Royal British Legion, and local organisations, charities and schools also received donations.