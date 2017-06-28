Silver Street closed after man falls from Luton car park

Silver Street is currently closed after a man fell from a car park this morning.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 9.45am after receiving reports that a person had fallen, and access to the car park is currently closed off while the incident is dealt with.

The scene at Silver Street

Witnesses saw around three police cars and a police van at the scene, and the escalator leading out of the Mall to the train station (next to H&M) was also blocked off.

The man had fallen from a Silver Street car park.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. We believe he will be receiving treatment in Addenbrooke’s Hospital (Cambridge).”

A spokeswoman from the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that the man has needed to visit two hospitals due to his injuries.

The spokeswoman said: “Were called at 9.41am to respond to reports of a patient who had fallen from a building in Silver Street, Luton.

“A rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance were dispatched with the first resource arriving on scene in two minutes.

“The patient, a male believed to be in his 40s, was conveyed in a serious condition by road to the Luton And Dunstable Hospital suffering lung, hip and kidney injuries.

“Following further observation at hospital, the patient is being moved by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridgeshire.”