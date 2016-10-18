Singing to help Level Trust

Level Trust are holding the first performance of their charity song at a concert at St Mary’s Church, Luton, on Saturday.

The song has been written by Bushmead Primary School pupils who are performing it alongside other songs from local choir Caritas Harmony.

Money raised at the concert will help the children’s charity set up a new premises to run their Uniform Exchange from. The exchange provides free uniform to children across Luton.

Founding director of the charity, Jane Malcolm, said: “We are so delighted to be working in partnership with Caritas Harmony and Bushmead Primary School to put on this event. Both choirs care deeply about Level Trust and those we work with and their performance will go a long way to helping us raise the funding we need to run the Uniform Exchange going forward.”