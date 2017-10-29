Sixth formers inspired by their role models

One of TV’s feared quiz chasers and a Sky News presenter were among a host of top professionals from diverse backgrounds who provided inspiration to Luton Sixth Form College students.

Barrister Shaun Wallace – more widely known as ‘The Dark Destroyer’ in ITV quiz show The Chase – and journalist Gillian Joseph were the keynote speakers at the second annual Black Professionals Conference.

The event was staged as part of the college’s Black History Month celebrations, where they remember and celebrate the important people in black society from the past, and also those who make significant contributions to society today.

In keeping with the theme of the conference, “Inspiring Excellence – Determining Success”, each speaker shared details of their own career journeys including the setbacks and successes they have had along the way and answered questions from the students.

More than 800 students attended throughout the day.