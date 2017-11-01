‘Size and complexity’ of Hatters stadium plans means wait goes on

The “complexity” of Luton Town’s plans for a new football stadium means fans are no nearer knowing when the planning applications will go before councillors for a decision.

The Hatters submitted a double proposal for a new 17,500 ground at Power Court along with an enabling mixed use scheme on land adjacent to Junction 10 of the M1, to include offices, retail space, a hotel and leisure amenities back in August last year.

It was initially hoped that Luton Borough Council would put an officers’ report on the applications before councillors in early 2017.

The date for such a decision then moved to early summer, before in June, deputy council leader, Cllr Sian Timoney, revealed that the officers’ report was 9/10ths complete and the matter would be likely to go before the development management committee before the end of this year.

However, the plans do not appear on the agenda for the November 8 committee, and with just one more committee meeting scheduled for 2017 (December 6), the council has this week told this website that it was unable to confirm if there is any likelihood of the matter being debated before the year was out.

A council spokesman said: “The council is committed to securing a new site for a stadium for Luton Town Football Club.

“There are two interrelated applications that relate to the football club’s proposals; one is for development of a stadium at Power Court and the other application is for a retail park at Jct10 of the M1 referred to as Newlands Park.

“The two applications are interdependent and will be determined together. We are working with the club to bring together all the necessary information but because of the size and complexity of the proposals it is not easy to estimate how long this will take.

“As with all planning applications we have to ensure the correct process has been followed before the applications can be considered by the Development Control Committee.”