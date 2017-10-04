Small Luton businesses buzzing with ideas thanks to SMT4Y’s special guests

A Luton digital and technology social enterprise welcomed an array of important speakers to town, as they inspired small businesses to expand and grow.

Social Media Training 4 Youths (SMT4Y) headed to Hampton by Hilton on September 8 to host their event ‘Network, Learn and Succeed with Digital and Tech’, introducing some important presenters to help connect local businesses and inspire young entrepreneurs.

The aim was to show ambitious Luton businesses how to use digital technology for marketing and publicity.

Deborah Abodunrin-Olokode, 29, founder of SMT4Y, said: “In total we had over 45 local businesses and entrepreneurs and in the audience were local, national and global businesses!”

Max Whicher, of Spin Brands, helped to simplify social media, Mike Wing of WorldPay UK, discussed the new Android tablet, Kim Nahar, of NatWest, spoke about creating business plans in partnership with ‘Free Agent Account System’, Gavin O’Brien, of We are Clearhead, demonstrated video strategy with YouTube, Rich Sale, search marketing expert and Google Partner, discussed how to set up a business website, and Jo Wood, of SERCO, gave details about SEMLEP funds.

Attendees included Al Rayan Bank, A-Plan, a1Security, Benedict Hairdressing, Condor Estates, DWP, Luton Business Forum, Fashion Show Live and Luton Age Concern.

The event was supported by BA events and entertainment GSM London students.