SMT4Y empowering Luton businesses

A Luton digital and technology social enterprise is hoping to dispel negative stigma surrounding the town and energise Luton’s young business people.

Social Media Training 4 Youths (SMT4Y) is heading to Hampton by Hilton on September 8, to host their event ‘Network, Learn and Succeed with Digital and Tech’, hoping to connect local businesses and show them how to use digital technology for expansion and growth.

Deborah Abodunrin-Olokode, 29, founder of SMT4Y, said: “We all know that every town has its stigma, and interestingly there is a poster circulating around Luton, which states ‘Luton Isn’t Sh***’!. I see Luton as a blank canvas bursting with subtle energy and opportunities.

“It is very important to organically build relationships and create a platform for SMEs in our locality. We’re a ‘human-to human’ tech hub with no jargon!”

SMT4Y delivers events, masterclasses, technology and digital programmes, and online content for businesses and individuals based in small towns, and is supported by London Luton Airport.

Speaking at the event will be Worldpay, NatWest bank, Spin Brands, Luton-based creative agency ‘We Are Clear Heads’, Google, and Serco.

Deborah lives in Luton town centre and SMT4Y is based at Suite 609 Park Street.

The businesswoman has a Masters Degree in International Communications from the University of Leeds.

The event is from 8:30am - 12.45pm. (Complimentary breakfast: 8.30am -9.15am).