Sports legends don black tie for Age Concern Luton

Sports legends from Luton and beyond flocked to five star Luton Hoo on Friday for a gala evening in aid of Age Concern Luton.

It was organised by the charity’s ambassador Professor Greg Whyte MBE who also compered the star-studded event.

The former Ashcroft High student, who knocks celebrities into shape for Sport Relief, is equally adept at encouraging people to part with their money - more than £18,000 was raised on the night.

Other Luton legends hosting tables in the hotel’s swish Romanov Room were IBO boxing champion Billy Schwer, England internationals Mick Harford and Brian Stein, League Cup winner Kingsley Black and international cricketer Monty Panesar

They were joined by WBO boxing champ Barry McGuigan, swim star Mark Foster and gymnast Beth Tweddle.

ACL director Colette McKeaveney said: “It’s like a wonderful dream – I can’t believe how much money was raised

and we’re so grateful to everyone who came and who bid so generously in the auctions. Greg is a truly fantastic and dedicated ambassador for us.

“We have more and more clients every year so we’ll be using this to cover basic costs, as well as for friendship activities for older people.”

Putteridge SC chairman Chris Long said he was ‘honoured and delighted’ to take part and added: “There’s no better cause than Age Concern Luton #LonelinessisCurable”