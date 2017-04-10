Spring Open Day at Luton Hoo Estate Walled Garden

It’s all change at Luton Hoo Estate Walled Garden as they throw open their gates for the first time this year on Saturday, April 22.

The season starts with a Spring Open Day and Plant Heritage Fair from 11am to 3pm. Entry is £3 and visitors can also enjoy tours of the garden for an extra £2.

These really give an insight into what’s been achieved since the restoration project began in 2001.

After initial research, actual gardening work started in 2007.

It has been constantly evolving ever since.

This winter volunteers and conservationists removed the plastic sheeting from the greenhouses – a major transformation.

The first open Wednesday will be on May 3 from 10.30am to 4pm and these will continue until the end of September.

Produce from the garden will be on sale and refreshments will be available from the Shooting Lodge cafe which is accessed via a new woodland walk.

> More info at www.lutonhooestate.co.uk