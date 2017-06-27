Staff rally for Grenfell Tower victims

Luton Borough Council staff have joined other local groups wishing to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

An internal appeal for donations to help the victims resulted in a huge quantity of items being donated and wider staff contacts were able to attract even wider support. Staff helped sort and pack everything ready for transportation to London. Food, clothes, toiletries and toys all had to be arranged before leaving.

One staff member, Shelagh Coe, raised money by undertaking a sponsored silence for a day – something colleagues may ask her to repeat!

A van, jam-packed full with everything that had been collected left Luton on 20 June and the contents were safely delivered to Westway Sports Centre.