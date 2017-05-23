Stockwood Park Academy pupil wins top photo competition

A student from The Stockwood Park Academy in Farley Hill has won the prestigious Beyond Borders Photography competition.

Shazum Sheraz, 15, and other finalists were invited to Stockwood Park Discovery Centre to see an exhibition of photographs by the celebrated photographer Peter Sanders, on the theme Art of Integration.

Mr Sanders has released a collection of images on this theme, exploring the lives of British Muslims living in the UK.

Shazum was thrilled to see the images up close, and to meet Mr Sanders.

He said: “I spoke to him about how his photography inspired me to create my own photograph.”

Shazum was also thrilled to hear speeches and performances by the Imrana and Khayaal Theatre Company, as well as Mr Sanders. There were also inspiring poetic performances by Poetic Pilgrimage to coincide with the competition’s theme.

Shazum has honed his skills in photography lessons with his teacher Rachel Rowe.

Mrs Rowe said: “I am so delighted that Shazum has won this competition.”

“He is an excellent photographer who has skilfully composed and edited a series of beautiful photographs that were inspired by the Beyond Borders project.

“I hope that his work will, in turn, inspire future GCSE photography students to produce outstanding work.

“Well done Shazum.”