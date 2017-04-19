‘Stop speeding - our cars keep getting hit’

A distressed Luton couple claim they are “scared” to live on Crawley Green Road, as their vehicles have been hit by cars on nine occasions.

The latest incident on April 6 saw a Fiat Punto collide with two parked vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra and the couple’s Skoda Yeti, while the earliest collision was in 2012, the couple blaming speeding as the cause of most of the incidents.

The woman claimed: “When will the council do something – we can’t wait until a child is killed?

“I’ve lived on this road all my life but I said to my husband this morning that I don’t want to live here anymore. We need traffic lights in place!”

A Luton Borough Council spokesman said: “We have a Local Safety Schemes Programme aimed at areas that have a high record of inherent injury accidents which is programmed on a priority basis due to limited finances.

“Crawley Green Road is on this list but does not have as high a record as other roads within the Borough and this area cannot be justified for work within this programme at this time. We will arrange a speed survey inform us and the police of the best course of action.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a car and two parked vehicles on Crawley Green Hill on April 6 at 9.40am.”