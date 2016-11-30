Stopsley hairdresser celebrates 30 years at the top

Stopsley hairdressers Martin and Crissie Hunt offered lucky customers cake, prosecco, Buck’s Fizz and 1980s music to help them celebrate three decades in the business.

Crissie said: “It was really buzzing, we couldn’t have wished for a better day.”

Martin took over the salon on the corner of Hitchin Road and Lynwood Avenue when he was just 24.

He recalled: “I was renting a chair in Harpenden and looking for my own premises. I didn’t even know Stopsley existed but really liked the village location and it’s been our home ever since.”

“I’ve always wanted something that was family friendly rather than a high fashion, walk-in-off-the-street salon – that’s what I was used to when I was learning my craft.”

Training is a big part of the salon’s success and it has a long tradition of offering apprenticeships.

Martin is proud of his staff, most of who have been with him since leaving school. He said: “Their creative talent and enthusiasm are matched by their team spirit and friendly attitude.”