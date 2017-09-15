Student hosts charity quiz night

A Harlington Upper School student is hosting a quiz night at Toddington Village Hall to raise money for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

Luke Robinson, 17, is organising the night on Saturday, October 7, and wants to raise money for the foundation because of the way he was affected by the disease.

He said: “I had meningitis when I was six months old which caused me to become profoundly deaf. There are some children who sadly don’t survive meningitis and some who manage to survive from a hard battle but with life changing consequences. Although with help from doctors and nurses I was able to defeat meningitis I still want to do something to raise money, and give back to such a worthwhile cause.”

Tickets for the quiz, which starts at 7.30pm, are £10, contact Luke on luke robinson720@outlook.com

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Luke-Robinson13.