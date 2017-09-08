Student hosts summit to educate people

A PhD student from the University of Bedfordshire hosted the first suicide awareness summit in Luton.

Jolel Miah, along with his charity Our Minds Matter and the Luton Suicide & Self-Harm Partnership Group, arranged the summit to raise awareness of suicide and educate people on how to spot the signs that someone might need help.

Jolel said: “We want to build community resilience to suicide and mental ill-health by encouraging people to have open conversations.

“Suicide can be a very difficult subject to discuss, but the more we normalise talking about it, the less taboo it becomes.”

The summit was supported by the Luton Clinical Commissioning Group. Luton CCG’s Clinical Director for Health Dr Anthea Robinson said: “We want the people of Luton to know that there is always another option to suicide.

“The summit was an excellent opportunity for the people of Luton to share their experiences or to get advice to help a family member, partner or friend who they may be worried about.”