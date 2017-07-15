Student is simply the best

A computing student from Luton who made it his mission to be the best has been given a prize.

Lukasz Wladyslaw Migacz, who is from Poland and lives in Luton, recently completed his first year of a Computer Security & Forensics course at the University of Bedfordshire and achieved the equivalent of A grades across the board.

This made him the highest performing student in the university’s School of Computer Science & Technology.

His commitment meant the BCS (The Chartered Institute of IT) chose to award him its student prize, given every year to a high performing first year computing student.

Lukasz said: “Since coming to university my goal has always to be the best in my class. There was a lot of competition from my fellow students, who are all very good. But my hard work in classes, and the extra study I have done at home, has paid off.”

His prize includes membership to the BCS for the remainder of his studies and £150. His award was presented by Dr Ip-Shing Fan, chair of the BCS Bedford branch.