Student-run law clinic reopens

The University of Bedfordshire’s law clinic reopens this month to help members of the public with legal matters.

It’s a student-run initiative offering free support and guidance, advising on the legality of a number of issues from housing to consumer to work. All students have been trained in the necessary skills and techniques and are supervised by the university’s legal experts.

The clinic offers specific one hour appointments between 2pm and 5pm on specific Wednesday afternoons. They must be booked in advance.

> Call 07702 338684.