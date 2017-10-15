Students enjoy night of exclusive treats

Thousands of students in Luton were treated to exclusive deals and special offers as well as appearances from rapper Lethal Bizzle and Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt at The Mall’s Student Night.

The shopping centre opened its doors exclusively to students from 6.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday, October 10, giving students aged 16 and over from Luton and the surrounding area, one night of offers and discounts as well as the chance to meet the ‘Fester Skank’ rapper and reality star.

Students lined up to take selfies with Jamie in Central Square and Lethal Bizzle, who was promoting his new fragrance Stay Dench in Blue Inc, while also enjoying exclusive discounts from top brands, activities, goodie bag giveaways and live music.

“Our student night was great fun, especially with Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt and Lethal Bizzle dropping in,” said Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton.

“We saw thousands of students come through our doors and there were some amazing offers from our retailers.”