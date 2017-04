A match-funded cheque for £10,000 was presented to Autism Bedfordshire by Basepoint Business Centres, Luton, which is owned by the ACT Foundation, a leading UK grant-making charity.

Charity spokeswoman Emma Reade said: “It’s been great to work with Basepoint this past year. Their support means we are able to continue to providing valuable support to those families who need it.”

> Statistically, one person in every hundred will have autism.