Hundreds of people enjoyed a family fun day at Little Bramingham Farm care home in Marsh Farm on Saturday, to mark Care Home Open Day.

Guests enjoyed live music, a barbecue, bouncy castle, face painting, popcorn, glitter tattoos and a variety of stalls.

Emma Lawrance, Home Manager at Little Bramingham Farm says: “We are proud of what we do and our residents enjoy opening their home to the community.”