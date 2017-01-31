Sundon Park Junior School wins a place in Rock Challenge

Sundon Park Junior School are taking part in the Rock Challenge for the first time and will be appearing at Stevenage Lifestyles on Tuesday, February 21.

The event is presented by the Be Your Best Foundation and is an opportunity for young people to perform live on a professional stage before an audience of family, friends, VBIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry experts.

Students will have up to eight minutes to present their piece, which they will have devised, designed and created themselves on a variety of themes from tackling current social issues to retelling real or fictional happenings.

Rock Challenge is aimed at encouraging young people to lead healthy lifestyles and be their best without the need for artificial stimulants.