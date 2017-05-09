Support Action for Children quiz

Teams of five are being invited to take part in a quiz organised by the Guidant Group at Luton’s Leaside Hotel on Friday (May 12) in aid of Action for Children.

The charity’s mission statement says: “Our 7,000 staff and volunteers operate more than 600 services, improving the lives of 390,000 children, teenagers, parents and carers every year. We succeed by doing what’s right, doing what’s needed, and doing what works for children.”

Daniel Wynne of Tottenham Hotspur TV will be the celebrity quiz master.

Entry is £100 per team. This will include a welcome drink, delicious buffet and an opportunity to use your brain while having fun for a good cause.

> More information from socialcare@guidantgroup.com