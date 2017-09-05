Supporting charities in Andrew’s memory at Gala Ball

A mum from Luton, who lost her son 16 years ago, is hosting a Gala Ball on Friday, October 6, to raise money for two charities in his memory.

Sandra McCalla lost her son, Andrew, when he was stillborn, she will be raising money for The Luton and Dunstable NICU Appeal and Friends of CHUMS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Bereavement Service).

She said: “Holding the Gala Ball will help to keep Andrew’s memory alive, and raise money for two amazing charities who are helping and supporting others. Although very painful, what was to follow was a journey that completely changed my life. Through the support of friends, family and counselling, I found hope after loss. It was really hard, but I would really like to use my experience to reach out to others.”

Andrew’s Night Charity Gala Ball is at The Auction House in Luton from 6.45pm, tickets are £59 per person which includes pre-dinner drinks reception, three course meal, silent auction and a raffle.

Bianca John, community fundraiser for the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, said: “The Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charity are always very appreciative of those in the community who take the time to organise fundraising events and who choose us as the recipient of their donation.

“It is an honour as every little bit of support we receive is very much needed.

“Events like Andrews Night are a testament to how kind people can be, and we are extremely grateful. We wish Sandra and her team every success with the event.”

Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment from Argentine Tango by Trudi Clark and there will be a disco.

Meg Davies, community fundraising manager for Friends of CHUMS said: “We are delighted to be involved in the upcoming Charity Gala Ball on 6th October, in memory of Andrew.

“Money raised from the event will go towards our Stillbirth & Neonatal Bereavement Service which supports families who have lost a baby at birth or shortly afterwards.

“Without funding, we would not be able to continue offering this vital service which supports bereaved parents and families, and offers them a lifeline of support and counselling through this extremely difficult time.”

Early bird tickets are available until Friday, September 8, for £49, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk to book.

To make a donation to the charity go to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/andrewsrainbow or bit.ly/ARCharities.