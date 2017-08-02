Swimmers take on Channel Swim and raise over £10,000

The former face of The Mall’s Get Healthy Campaign has helped to raise over £10,500 for charity by taking part in a 21-mile relay swim across the English Channel.

James McFarland, 16, fronted The Mall Luton’s health campaign in 2006, which encouraged children to exercise and to eat well. On Tuesday, July 25, he was part of a team of seven swimmers who took it in turns to swim the English Channel, which they completed in 12 hours and four minutes.

The group took part in a relay swim across the English Channel

James said: “It was an amazing experience and there was a fantastic team spirit on the boat, with everyone cheering each other on when it was their turn to swim.”

The team have already raised over £10,500 with Gift Aid still to be added. The money raised will be split between World Vision, Guide Dogs, Vasculitis UK, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Mind, The National Autistic Society and Save The Children.

Lavinia Douglass, The Mall’s marketing manager, said: “We are so proud to have supported James as he and his team took on the ultimate open water challenge – to swim the English Channel.”

To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/flitwickdolphinschannel