Takeaway wants your votes to end the year on a high

Chicken George, a fried chicken shop in Luton, is hoping to cap an amazing 2017 by retaining its title as the Best Takeaway in the East and Best Takeaway in Britain.

The staff of the family run eatery in Hitchin Road are encouraging people to nominate them and other takeaways in the area for the British Takeaway Awards 2017 (BTAs).

Founded by Ray Cheah over 30 years ago, Chicken George is now managed by his son Chris, who has held two AA rosettes and worked for a number of Michelin starred restaurants.

The takeaway beat thousands of others to walk away with two trophies at the British Takeaway Awards, and this year they’re hoping to make it a hat trick.

The win has also had a huge impact on business, with orders rocketing by 30 per cent in the last year. To meet the increasing demand, Chris has doubled his workforce and plans are now underway to add a new floor for a 10-seater dining area, serving gourmet burgers and craft beer.

Chris has also diversified the business and now trades at pop up events such as street food festivals, catering for weddings and high end private and corporate events - something Chicken George hadn’t previously had the opportunity to do prior to the win.

Chris said: “Retaining the titles for Best Takeaway in the East and Best Takeaway in Britain would end 2017 on a high.”

Voting is now open for the awards, which are run in association with Just Eat. People have until midnight on October 1 to vote. To vote visit www.thebtas.co.uk.