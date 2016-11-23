Tasers ‘failed’ prior to man being shot by police

A man was shot dead by a police officer after tasers failed to be “effectively deployed”, a preliminary inquest has heard.

Josh Pitt, 24, from Leighton Buzzard, was fatally injured when he was shot in the chest with a Glock pistol on Wednesday, November 9 in Luton.

Mr Pitt had been holding a bladed article when the two armed officers, from Bedfordshire Police arrived at the scene after being called at 9am.

They had been called to the block of flats after reports of a “domestic incident”.

Ian Pears, assistant coroner for Bedfordshire, said: “Officers from Bedfordshire Police attended an address in Hibbert Street, Luton, on the November 9, 2016 to a report of a domestic incident.

“Two armed officers met Mr Pitt who was in possession of a bladed article. Tasers were deployed but are not believed to have been effective.

“A bullet was fired from the gun of a Glock pistol of the armed officer which hit Mr Pitt in the chest.

“Mr Pitt was conveyed by paramedics to Luton and Dunstable Hospital where his death was confirmed.”

A post-mortem carried out by pathologist Dr Nat Cary on Friday, November 11 gave the provisional cause of death as a single gun shot wound to the chest.

Forensic examination of the scene has taken place, and a number of knives have been recovered. Body worn video footage from some of the officers at the scene has been obtained, and will now be analysed by IPCC staff.

The inquest was attended by Mr Pitt’s girlfriend and mother.

A pre-inquest review into the death will be held at the court on April 4, 2017.