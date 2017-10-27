Taxi driver racially harassed in Luton

A taxi driver was racially harassed in Luton, the victim left feeling “shaken and unsafe”.

The driver was parked in his taxi outside a property in Browning Road, Luton at 8.45pm on Sunday (October 22) when he was racially abused and threatened by a man.

PC Kirsty Forth, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard the incident on this residential street. The racial language used was very unpleasant and the incident left the victim shaken and feeling unsafe.

“The offender is described as a well-built, stocky man, who was wearing a black top and black trousers. He was with two children at the time and is thought to be in his late 20s.

“We take all reports of racial abuse seriously and urge anyone who saw this incident to come forward to help us with the investigation.”

If you have any information that might help the investigation please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number C/45653/2017.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.