Teenager has bike stolen during assault

A teenager was assaulted and his bike was stolen on Sunday (2 October).

At approximately 7.55pm, the victim was with friends walking along Wheatfield Road, when he was approached by three men who asked him for his bike.

When he refused to hand it over, one of the offenders assaulted him and the others threatened him with a knife. The offenders then took the bike and made off in the direction of Lewsey Farm.

The first offender is described as black, around 16 years old and wearing a black Nike tracksuit.

The second offender is described as black, stocky, and was wearing a navy blue Lacoste hoody and dark blue Levi jeans.

The third offender is also described as black, around 17 years old, of average build and wearing a blue Adidas hoody and black jeans.

The bike is described as a 2013 Trek 4500, and the frame is black with red writing.

Detective Constable Mirian Khajavelidze, investigating, said: “If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or you saw men on the evening of the incident walking towards Lewsey Farm with a bike matching the descriptions in our appeal, please come forward. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and it’s important we track down those responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Khajavelidze via 101, quoting crime reference number C/40486/2016. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.