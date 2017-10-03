Teenager robbed at knifepoint in Luton Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint in Luton.

The victim was walking through Popes Meadow between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Thursday, September 28, when he was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife before stealing his mobile phone.

The offender is described as a white man, around 20 years old, 5’9’’ and slim. He had a ginger moustache and was wearing a grey hooded top and dark trousers.

Det Con Tim Worden said: “This was a brazen robbery in broad daylight and I would urge anyone with any information to call police.

Anyone with any information should call DC Worden on 101 quoting C/41552/2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555111.