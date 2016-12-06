Teenager stabbed by masked mob in Luton

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed by masked thugs in Luton yesterday after they demanded he hand over his mobile phone.

The shocking attack happened at around 5.30pm on the junction of Westmorland Avenue and Coniston Road. The teen was approached by four or five thugs demanding his phone.

He explained he did not have one and was stabbed. The offenders made off, and the victim was later treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police are keen to speak to witnesses. The boy had been walking through Westmorlands Park with his friend minutes earlier.

Det Sgt Simon Oldfield said: “It was a busy time of the day and it is possible that someone saw a commotion at the junction or something in the park that might be of value to us. If so I would ask them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting C50109/16 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.