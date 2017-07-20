Teenager wins enterprise journey award

A teenager from Luton has won the national Young Enterprise Journey Award.

Jack Davy Dupris, 16, was announced as the winner of the Journey award at the Young Enterprise final in London.

Jack at the national Young Enterprise Journey Award. Photo by Paul Clarke Photography

The award is presented to the student in Young Enterprise’s Company Programme, who has made the most transformational journey this year.

Jack won the award after overcoming tough obstacles to develop his confidence, motivation and dedication.

He got involved with the programme whilst residing at Mary Seacole Housing Association, a supported accommodation service for homeless and vulnerable people.

The 16-year-old believes the programme has taught him how to see things through to the end and not give up.

He said: “This experience has totally changed my life. This has been crazy, I never thought I would win anything like this. I now want to move forward and run my own business with all the skills that I have learnt.”

Students on Company Programme develop their key employability skills by making all the decisions about their business, from deciding on the company name and product, to creating a business plan, managing heir finances and selling their products.

Staff at Mary Seacole Housing have seen Jack develop and accomplish things he never thought he would, they have been facilitating the Young Enterprise programme for two years.

Michael Mercieca, chief executive of Young Enterprise, said: “I’d like to congratulate Jack on his fantastic achievement. With ‘Company Programme’ Jack has overcome serious obstacles and his growth in confidence, motivation and dedication is truly inspiring - Jack fully deserves this award.”