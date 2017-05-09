Teens charged after schoolboy stabbed in Luton

Three teens have been charged after a boy was stabbed in Luton last week.

Police were called at around 3.25pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Fairford Avenue and Bradgers Hill Road in Luton.

Emergency services also attended and a teenage boy was airlifted to hospital with stab wounds. He remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Three boys, one aged 14 and two aged 13, all from Luton, were arrested in connection with the incident and have each been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday and have been bailed with conditions pending a further court hearing on June 5.

Investigations are ongoing and officers would urge anyone with information about Friday’s incident to contact them on 101 quoting Operation Flitwick