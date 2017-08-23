Tetley’s escape is not Luton family’s cup of tea...

The worried family of a missing parrot who has been their grandmother’s “baby” for 20 years are appealing to Luton residents for help.

Seri Gurbuz, 78, of Wheatfield Road, has lost her beloved African Grey parrot, Tetley, after Tetley escaped through a gap in an open kitchen window.

Seri adopted the bird as a baby and named her after the tea brand because Tetley liked to finish off Seri’s cuppas.

Seri’s daughter, Abi Kalldani, said: “My daughter, also named Seri, was visiting her grandmother, and she saw Tetley push herself out of the little gap; it was really unusual.

“Normally Tetley goes into the kitchen and onto the side.

“Her wings aren’t clipped so she could be anywhere and Mum is feeling lost without her.

“Please check your back gardens. Tetley likes apples and sweetcorn. If you see her, please leave her some food and call me on: 07957 241 824.”

> A parrot visiting a garden in Luton’s Reginald Street has been reunited with its owner following last week’s Herald&Post appeal.