The Beacon Project completion in sight

A trustee of Sundon Park Baptist Church has announced that the completion of The Beacon Project is in sight.

The aim of the project is to provide a community space together with facilities for the church.

The Beacon Project should be completed soon

Sundon Park Baptist Church has been serving the community since 1962 and offers a range of services to residents.

Graham Sturdy, one of the church’s trustees, said: “The Beacon Project will offer a symbol of hope to a community that has often felt neglected and the new build represents Phase one of the restructure of the SPBC site.

“It gave us an opportunity to extend the work we do at the church at the moment.

“We host many classes including toddler groups and slimming world sessions, we also hold meetings for members of the congregation and our Sunday services. The Church has always been active in serving the community and many of our older contacts speak warmly of their previous experience with us.

“Phase one of the project should be completed by the end of the month, it is really good news and hopefully we will be able to start getting groups and people who want to use the building in there from the beginning of July.

“The Beacon Project seeks to shift the emphasis from the Church running things for the community towards a more shared partnership.”