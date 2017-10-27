The Beacon Project opens in Sundon Park

Sundon Park Baptist Church officially opened the first phase of The Beacon Project this month.

The new community building was opened in front of the church congregation, other guests included the deputy Mayor of Luton, Kelvin Hopkins MP and local councillors.

Revd Elaine Cockbill and Councillor David Agbley with the plaque commemorating Gill Newns

The Newns building, named for the late Gill Newns who first suggested establishing a Working Party to plan for more suitable buildings on the church site, will be used for the community and church.

The building, which is the first phase of The Beacon Project, has meeting rooms, a kitchen, office and large hall, rooms are available for hire by individuals and community groups.

Graham Sturdy, one of the church’s trustees, said: “The opening was excellent, we had a lot of support from the church congregation and the wider community. We are in the building and it is open for business, the indoor boules is back up and running and doing well.

“I hope this building will be used by the Sundon Park Community as well as the church.”