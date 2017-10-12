The votes are in and ‘Luton is one of the unhappiest places to live’

A new survey on Britain’s happiest places to live makes grim reading for Luton, with the town ranked in the bottom three.

More than 17,000 people across Great Britain took part in the Rightmove study which asked residents how happy they were where they lived, and also asked them to rank 12 happiness factors.

In total they ranked 159 locations, with Luton placed third from the bottom, at 152nd. Royal Leamington Spa was crowned happiest and Oldham the most miserable.

London, where average living costs and house prices far outweigh the rest of Great Britain, also fared poorly, with the capital accounting for 18 of the bottom 50 (36 per cent).

Thankfully, though, the news isn’t so bad for elsewhwere in the county, with Central Bedfordshire this week named as one of the most prosperous areas in Great Britain, according to the latest data from the Office of National Statistics.

The local authority area has the third fastest job growth rate in Great Britain, having grown by 11,500 new jobs to 104,000 (2015 to 2016), a growth of 12.4 per cent.

This is double the growth rate of the City of London (six per cent) and five times faster than the UK average growth (1.9 per cent).

In particular, new Prologis sites in Dunstable and Marston Gate have created more than 3,000 jobs in the transport and logistics sector, with top names such as Amazon, DFS and Dwell moving in.

