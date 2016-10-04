Theatretrain wows Albert Hall audience

There was a standing ovation from the Albert Hall audience when students from Luton’s hugely successful Theatretrain took part in a show about Greek myths and legends entitled How to Make a Hero.

The aspiring young thespians had been practising their performance for two terms and all their hard work pays off each year when their talents are showcased in the West End.

Emma Meads – director of Theatretrain performing arts school, which has its centre in Putteridge High School – said: “Enthusiasm is the key – all the children at the centre are there because they love it.

“There are no auditions – we’re just looking for kids who want to entertain.”

Theatretrain offers three one-hour classes of drama, dance and singing. These are split into three age groups so that children can feel comfortable with their peers.

Any child aged between six and 18 can apply.

> For more information email emma@theatretrain.co.uk or call 07787 123985.